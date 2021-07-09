Zacks Investment Research Downgrades H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.72.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

