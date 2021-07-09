Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $179.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 128.77%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 300,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

