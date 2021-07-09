Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Alstom stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

