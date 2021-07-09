Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,958,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

