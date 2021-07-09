Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Sell

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29. Corteva has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

