Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inventiva has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.28% of Inventiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

