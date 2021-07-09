Zacks Investment Research Lowers Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

