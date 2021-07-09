Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) to Hold

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $22,074,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $9,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Value (RVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.