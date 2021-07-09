Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to Buy

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.00. 4,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,095. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,324,470.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

