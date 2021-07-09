Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to “Hold”

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $409.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $475,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

