Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Zai Lab worth $153,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.65. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,613. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

