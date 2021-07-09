ZENZO Price Tops $0.0466 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $1,925.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036880 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00267527 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037333 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.