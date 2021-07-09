Zero (ZER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,342.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $7,342.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00332580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00134811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00184031 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 689.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,214,255 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

