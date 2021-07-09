Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zeta Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of ZETA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

