Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Up to $10.16

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.97. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 2,023 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.