Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.00. Zhihu shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 3,146 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

