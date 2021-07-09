Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $231.50

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $231.50 and last traded at $224.07, with a volume of 59975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

Get Zscaler alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.62.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,971 shares of company stock worth $33,250,682 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.