ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94, Fidelity Earnings reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

