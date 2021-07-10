$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.02). Aramark posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

ARMK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.92. 1,650,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Aramark by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after buying an additional 97,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Aramark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

