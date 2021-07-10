$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 2,636,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

