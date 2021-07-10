$0.05 EPS Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

American Software stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,154. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

