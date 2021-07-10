$0.05 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 80,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,379. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

