-$0.09 EPS Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $439.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

