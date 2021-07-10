-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

BNR stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 112,255 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

