-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $2.88. 1,928,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,466. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,635. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

