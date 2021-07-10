-$0.34 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). The Boeing posted earnings per share of ($4.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

BA stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,385,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,454. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.54.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.