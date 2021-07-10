$0.42 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,441,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.45 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

