-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($2.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. 5,017,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,287,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.63. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $60,768,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $21,362,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.