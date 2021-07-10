$0.50 EPS Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

AIRC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $223,206,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $186,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.