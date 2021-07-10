$0.56 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.58. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of CG stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

