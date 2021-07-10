-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.71). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

