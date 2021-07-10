$1.04 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.01. Catalent reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.25. 640,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,372. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.58. Catalent has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.