$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Autoliv posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

ALV stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $96.04. 260,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 322,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

