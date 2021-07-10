$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $1.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.84. 1,268,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,822. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.