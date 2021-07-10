$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $1.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.84. 1,268,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,822. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.