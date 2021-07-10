1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,624 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.33% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $41,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,219. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,479 over the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

