11,187 Shares in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

DRD opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $897.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

