11,374 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,335,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.