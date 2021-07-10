$120.82 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce $120.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.60 million and the highest is $121.04 million. Upwork reported sales of $87.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $475.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $487.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $586.10 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $628.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26. Upwork has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.44 and a beta of 2.01.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.