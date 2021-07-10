1,276,592 Shares in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,276,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.05% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXE. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. 77,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,337. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.