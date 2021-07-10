$13.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post sales of $13.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.22 billion to $49.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.96 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.74. 14,673,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,713,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

