13,100 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Purchased by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 202,560 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,685,000. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 631,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 1,333,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

