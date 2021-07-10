$133.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $133.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.90 million and the lowest is $114.64 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $733.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE RHP opened at $77.89 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.