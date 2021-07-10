$133.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $133.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.90 million and the lowest is $114.64 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $733.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE RHP opened at $77.89 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.