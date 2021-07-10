$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report sales of $16.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $16.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $64.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BPRN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,347. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.