$178.88 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce sales of $178.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.95 million to $180.80 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $712.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.75 million to $721.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $732.10 million, with estimates ranging from $720.89 million to $743.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,998. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

