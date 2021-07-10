$188.81 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce $188.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.55 million and the highest is $205.10 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $77.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

NYSE:MTN opened at $325.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.07. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $175.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $34,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

