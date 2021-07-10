18,855 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.