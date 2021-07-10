19,127 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

