199,570 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Acquired by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000. Vroom makes up approximately 1.6% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allen Operations LLC owned 0.15% of Vroom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of Vroom stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,384. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock worth $90,109,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

