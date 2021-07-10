$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.55. Camping World posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 over the last three months. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 671,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

