$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after buying an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,112. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.